Day 36 live updates: Bells hides food, and Tram opens up to Chimsom Chuka and Yusuf – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Keypoints

Bells was seen hiding food in a black bag shortly after the morning workout.

Sheba noticed that sugar was missing from the kitchen and questioned what happened to it.

Araga and Sheba discussed the previous night’s Live Show and their growing friendship.

Tram opened up to Chimsom Chuka and Yusuf about Goddessa’s eviction and his disagreements with Sheba.

The housemates received an ad-hoc Man Crush Monday task and were assigned housemates to impersonate.

Bells and Yusuf had a lover’s quarrel over loyalty, attention and their relationship.

Housemates continued discussing Sultex’s eviction and the previous week’s events.

Main Story

Day 36 in the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef house began with drama after Bells was seen taking food from the kitchen and hiding it in a black bag in one of the bedrooms, Shortly afterwards, Sheba noticed that the kitchen was missing sugar despite there having been plenty the previous night. The discovery raised questions among the housemates about what had happened to the supplies.

While some housemates relaxed, others got into their usual morning activities. Aikou and Chimsom Chuka played pool, while Sheba and Barry cleaned the kitchen and Oyin worked on her makeup, Araga and Sheba later discussed the previous night’s Live Show, including Ebuka’s questions about Araga’s relationship with the evicted Goddessa.

The Issues

The tension surrounding Sheba and Tram also remained a major talking point in the house, Tram told Chimsom Chuka and Yusuf that he had never had a problem with Goddessa, but felt she had chosen Sheba’s side during their disagreements. He said he had wanted to speak with Goddessa to resolve their differences but felt she refused to have the conversation.

Tram also accused Sheba of using other housemates as pawns for her own game, Meanwhile, Chimsom Chuka discussed his decision to save Sheba, describing it as something connected to a debt he believed he owed her, Another source of tension emerged between Bells and Yusuf, with Bells accusing Yusuf of repeatedly leaving her to interact with other housemates and making her feel like a second choice.

What’s Being Said

Sheba reflected on the previous Live Show and said that leaving the house early was not necessarily a disadvantage, arguing that success after the show ultimately depended on opportunities such as money and brand deals.She also spoke warmly about Goddessa, describing her as an important part of her journey in the house.

Tram, meanwhile, explained that he felt Goddessa had already chosen a side in his disagreement with Sheba, although he admitted feeling bad about her eviction, Bells later apologised to Yusuf after he reminded her that she had called him a liar the previous day. However, she continued to accuse him of lacking loyalty and disrespecting her.

What’s Next

The housemates will continue with the week’s activities, including the Man Crush Monday challenge, For the task, the female housemates picked male housemates from a lucky-dip box and were instructed to dress and behave like their selections. Bluethopia picked Barry, Nomy picked Aikou, Bells picked Araga, Flora picked Keivo, Oyin picked Ricky, Temi Nkem picked Tram, Sheba picked Chimsom Chuka and Abi picked Yusuf. Gerard also selected Bluethopia, The ongoing tension between Tram, Sheba and other housemates is also likely to remain a major storyline as the week progresses.

Bottom Line

Day 36 brought a mixture of food drama, relationship tension and growing divisions among the housemates. Bells’ hidden food and the missing sugar created suspicion in the kitchen, while Tram’s comments about Sheba and Goddessa showed that tensions from the previous week remain unresolved. Meanwhile, Bells and Yusuf’s argument added another layer of relationship drama to the house.