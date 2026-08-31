PAAU expels six students over examination misconduct, withdraws nine

Key points

Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, has expelled six students over examination misconduct.

Nine other students were withdrawn for failing to meet registration and academic performance requirements.

The university has also referred a lecturer and another student for further disciplinary proceedings.

Main story

The Senate of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi, has expelled six students and withdrawn nine others following disciplinary proceedings over examination misconduct and poor academic performance.

The decisions were reached at the university’s 167th Regular Senate Meeting held on Monday at the institution’s auditorium, according to the university’s Public Relations Officer, Uredo Omale.

Omale said the six expelled students were all 100-Level students of the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology who were involved in an unauthorised attempt to rewrite an Introduction to Plant Science examination at the private residence of their lecturer, Dr Maji Okpanachi.

The incident came to the attention of the university after management received information that the examination was being conducted at the lecturer’s residence.

University security operatives subsequently arrested the lecturer and some of the students on July 1, after which an investigation was launched.

According to Omale, the investigation established that the affected students had paid N10,000 each to rewrite the examination several days after the original examination had been conducted.

The Senate consequently approved their expulsion and referred Okpanachi’s case to the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for further action.

In a separate decision, the Senate approved the withdrawal of nine students over academic and registration-related issues.

Six of the students had failed to register for courses for two consecutive semesters, while the remaining three were withdrawn because of poor academic performance.

The Senate also returned the case of Jude Itodo, another 100-Level student in the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, to the Examination Misconduct Committee for further investigation.

The Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Salisu Usman, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, discipline, integrity and quality assurance.

Usman warned that the institution would not tolerate conduct capable of undermining the credibility of its examinations and other academic processes.

He urged students to concentrate on their studies, maintain good conduct and observe the university’s academic and examination regulations.

The affected students were also directed to surrender university property in their possession, including identity cards and other official items, to the appropriate authorities before leaving the institution.

The decisions followed the Senate’s consideration of reports submitted by the relevant committees and other university authorities.

The issues

The disciplinary actions underline the university’s position that examination integrity and academic standards are not negotiable.

The case also highlights the consequences attached to both examination misconduct and failure to meet the institution’s academic and registration requirements.

What’s being said

“The university would not tolerate acts capable of compromising the credibility of its academic and examination processes.” — Prof. Salisu Usman, Vice-Chancellor, PAAU

Usman also urged students to remain focused on their studies, maintain good character and comply with the university’s academic and examination regulations.

What’s next

The lecturer involved in the examination misconduct case will face the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee for appropriate disciplinary action.

The case of Jude Itodo will also return to the Examination Misconduct Committee for further investigation.

The expelled and withdrawn students are required to surrender university property in their possession before leaving the institution.

Bottom line

PAAU has taken disciplinary action against students involved in examination misconduct and those who failed to meet its academic and registration requirements, reinforcing its stated commitment to protecting the integrity of its academic processes.