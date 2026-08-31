Iran vows decisive response after US strike on Larak Island

Key points

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran does not seek war but will respond firmly to aggression.

His comments followed a US strike on two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack caused casualties and vowed retaliation.

Main story

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that his country will respond decisively to any aggression, following a US strike on two launchers on Iran’s Larak Island.

Pezeshkian, while stressing that Iran was not seeking war, said the country would not remain passive in the face of attacks.

He made the remarks on Monday in a statement issued by his office, as tensions between Iran and the United States intensified following the strike.

“We do not seek war, and this is a clear message that we have so far conveyed to the world,” Pezeshkian said.

He, however, warned that Iran would respond to what it considered acts of aggression.

The president also expressed concern about instability in the region, saying continued unrest would not serve the interests of any country.

He urged countries in the region to work towards strengthening security and creating conditions for development.

Pezeshkian’s comments came after the US Central Command said American forces had struck two launchers on Larak Island on Sunday.

The strike marked a fresh escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two sides exchanging warnings over military actions in the region.

Following the attack, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said some military personnel and civilians had been killed or wounded.

The Guards also vowed that the United States would face retaliation for the strike.

The issues

The latest confrontation adds to tensions between Iran and the United States at a time when instability in the region remains a major concern.

Pezeshkian’s remarks combine a rejection of war with a warning that Iran intends to respond to attacks against it.

The situation therefore places renewed emphasis on efforts to prevent further escalation, particularly as both sides continue to issue warnings following military actions.

What’s being said

“We do not seek war, and this is a clear message that we have so far conveyed to the world.” — Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President

“However, we will never sit still in the face of aggressions and will give a decisive response to aggressors.” — Masoud Pezeshkian

What’s next

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has vowed to retaliate for the US strike.

Pezeshkian has meanwhile called for efforts to strengthen regional security and development.

Bottom line

Iran says it does not want war, but its leadership has made clear that military aggression against the country will trigger a response.

The US strike on Larak Island and Iran’s subsequent warning have therefore raised the prospect of further escalation between the two countries.