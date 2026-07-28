Day 2 diary sessions reveal early alliances, tensions in bbnaija season 11

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 28, 2026

Key Points

BBNaija Season 11 housemates held their first Diary Room sessions on Day Two of the competition

Early conversations in the house revealed budding alliances, personal tensions and possible romantic connections

Big Brother’s early game twists continue to shape relationships and strategies inside the house

Main Story

The second day of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11: Show Ya Sef offered viewers an early glimpse into the personalities, strategies and relationships forming inside the house, as contestants entered the Diary Room for the first time to share their private thoughts with Big Brother.

Activities began with an energetic morning workout led by Mercedes and Sultex, who transformed the routine fitness session into a dance aerobics exercise that brought the housemates together.

Attention later shifted to what appears to be one of the season’s earliest potential relationships after Ricky interrupted Tram’s conversation with Neche by taking his seat beside her, sparking speculation among viewers about a possible romantic connection.

Elsewhere in the house, casual conversations ranged from discussions about fellow housemate Nomy’s appearance to reactions over Big Brother’s unexpected twists during the opening Head of House challenge. Housemates also continued building social connections, with Araga and Temi Nkem spending time discussing their personal backgrounds and interests.

The day’s biggest highlight came during the first Diary Room sessions.

Deputy Head of House Abi admitted she had already experienced disagreements with Nomy, Neche and Goddessa, while expressing satisfaction with her leadership role despite narrowly missing the Head of House position.

“I appreciate being Deputy Head of House despite not winning the Head of House challenge,” Abi told Big Brother during her Diary Session.

Araga later described his experience inside the house as peaceful, saying he intends to spend the first week observing fellow contestants, building relationships and understanding different personalities before making major strategic decisions.

What’s Being Said

Abi acknowledged early disagreements with several housemates but said she remains focused on her responsibilities as Deputy Head of House.

Araga told Big Brother he was enjoying life inside the house, comparing the experience to “being on an island in the Maldives,” while explaining that his immediate strategy is to study other contestants before making significant moves in the competition.

What’s Next

More housemates are expected to complete their first Diary Room sessions as viewers gain deeper insight into their personalities and strategies.

House dynamics are likely to evolve further following the early Head of House challenge and Big Brother’s opening twists.

Eligible viewers can vote for their preferred housemates through the Africa Magic website, mobile platform, or the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps once the weekly voting window opens after nominations.

Bottom Line: BBNaija Season 11 is beginning to establish its competitive dynamics earlier than usual, with alliances, disagreements and potential romantic interests already emerging within the first two days. The initial Diary Room sessions have also provided viewers with valuable insight into contestants’ personalities and strategic approaches, setting the stage for the competition ahead.