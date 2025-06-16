Davido Withdraws From 50 Cent’s UK Concert, Demands Respect For Africa

Nigerian music superstar Davido has announced his withdrawal from 50 Cent’s upcoming concert in London, citing fundamental disagreements over the event’s execution.

The concert, which is part of 50 Cent’s Final Lap Legacy Tour, is scheduled for July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and also features R&B icon Mary J. Blige. Davido made the announcement via an Instagram Story on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

“Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution, particularly concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality of my performance,” the ‘Unavailable’ crooner stated.

He clarified that his decision was not due to poor turnout, but rather “a matter of principle and respect” for his craft.

“Over the past few weeks, I have extended my full support and professionalism to The Neto Future Group, promoters of @iconicpresents, with the sincere intention of delivering a performance that meets the high standards my fans deserve,” Davido said.

He added that despite his team’s efforts to resolve the issues, they remained unresolved, prompting his difficult decision to step away. “This decision is not a reflection of turnout or support; it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent.”

Although he won’t be taking the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Davido reassured fans that all other dates on his summer tour remain unchanged.

“London, I’ll see you guys soon, I promise! The rest of the shows this summer are still happening — Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, and the US! Africa must be respected,” he concluded.