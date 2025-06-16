Dangote Begins Nationwide Fuel Supply As Tanker Blockade Threatens Distribution

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it will begin distributing petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) and diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) across Nigeria from August 15, 2025. The company also plans to deploy 4,000 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers to support efficient delivery and address nationwide fuel distribution challenges.

This announcement comes amid growing concerns of possible fuel scarcity in Lagos and other parts of the country, following a standoff between tanker drivers, fuel marketers, and the Lagos State Government over the E-Call Up system for managing tanker movement in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Tanker drivers under the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), along with the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have said they will suspend loading activities due to what they describe as high service fees under the E-Call Up system. The N12,500 charge per truck, they argue, is unsustainable and they have proposed a reduced fee of N2,500. Negotiations with the Lagos State Government are ongoing.

The E-Call Up system is intended to regulate the movement of articulated vehicles along the Lekki-Epe corridor by requiring pre-registration and scheduling through a digital platform. Trucks are expected to wait in designated parks until receiving clearance to proceed to loading depots. The government argues that this will reduce congestion and illegal parking, particularly in a zone that houses major infrastructure such as the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Sea Port.

However, stakeholders have expressed concerns over the condition of the parks and the speed of implementation. They argue that many of the designated truck parks lack basic infrastructure and have not been reviewed or approved by key industry players. Additionally, some marketers and drivers say they already have suitable parking arrangements at their own depots or stations and should not be forced to use external facilities.

In response, the Lagos State Government maintains that the N12,500 fee is not a government levy but a charge set by the private investors who developed the park infrastructure. According to the government, the fee covers access to regulated parking, sanitation facilities, and system maintenance. It also argues that the unions currently collect higher unofficial fees—up to N41,000 per truck—without offering structured services or reducing traffic bottlenecks.

The refinery’s distribution strategy includes logistics support for fuel marketers, manufacturers, telecom companies, aviation firms, and other large-scale users. The company said its logistics programme is aimed at improving energy access, reducing distribution costs, and supporting broader national economic reforms. Plans are also in place to introduce a credit scheme for large-volume buyers and to develop CNG daughter booster stations.

As both sides continue negotiations, the fuel supply chain remains at risk. Industry watchers say a prolonged disruption could affect supply and pricing in the short term, particularly in Lagos and surrounding areas.