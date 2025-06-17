Police Redeploy Tactical Squad Commander Over Alleged N10M Bribe in Cultism Case

The Lagos State Police Command has redeployed the Tactical Squad Commander of Okokomaiko Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Segun Ajao, following allegations that he collected a N10 million bribe to alter charges against suspected cult members.

The action comes amid a growing outcry from residents of the Agric community, where six suspected members of the Neo Black Movement, popularly known as Aiye Black Axe, were arrested on March 19, 2025. The suspects—Tayo Seton, Efe Emeakpor, Wisdom Naro, Sodiq Oladimeji, Oluwafunso Emiloju, and Emmanuel Marshal—were apprehended in possession of dangerous weapons, including locally made double-barrel guns, short pistols, battle axes, AK47 ammunition, and charms.

They reportedly confessed to being members of the confraternity, prompting commendation from local residents who urged the police to intensify efforts in rooting out other members of the gang.

The following day, on March 20, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Inspector Yahaya Abule, approached the Iba Magistrate’s Court with an affidavit seeking a 30-day remand order to enable the recovery of an AK47 rifle believed to be linked to the suspects. At the end of the remand period, the suspects were arraigned under charge number CR/MISC/IB/3/6/2025 on seven counts, including unlawful association, cultism, and illegal possession of firearms. They pleaded guilty, and the court ordered their continued detention pending a ruling scheduled for April 14.

However, the case reportedly took a controversial turn following a visit by unnamed political figures to the Tactical Squad Command. Sources alleged that a N10 million bribe was paid to alter the charges. Consequently, the initial seven-count charge was reportedly reduced to two—misdemeanour and unlawful association—while charges of cultism and possession of firearms were dropped.

The magistrate subsequently granted bail to the suspects, who were released after meeting the bail conditions.

Disturbed by the turn of events, members of the community engaged legal practitioners Yinka Muyiwa and Olurundare Sowunmi to petition the Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Oluhundare Moshood. The petition called for a full investigation into the alleged compromise and urged the reinstatement of the original charges.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that CSP Ajao had been redeployed and that an internal panel had been constituted to probe the allegations. He stressed that the Command under CP Moshood remains committed to transparency and zero tolerance for corruption.

“We take these allegations seriously, Any officer found culpable will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures in line with our internal code of conduct.” he said.