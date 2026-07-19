Davido names Rihanna as his dream music collaborator

Entertainment | Music

Key points

Davido says Rihanna is his dream international collaborator.

He believes they would make “dope music” together.

The singer says Rihanna is now focused on her Fenty business empire.

The pair have previously exchanged public praise for each other’s work.

Main story

Afrobeats star Davido has revealed that global music icon Rihanna remains his dream international collaborator, although he believes the partnership may be difficult because of her focus on business ventures outside music.

Speaking during a livestream on Twitch with host @Theboyfromojo, the Nigerian singer said he would love the opportunity to record with the Barbadian superstar.

Davido noted that Rihanna has shifted much of her attention to building her Fenty beauty and fashion brands, which have become major global businesses.

While expressing admiration for the singer, he said he was uncertain whether the collaboration would happen anytime soon because of her reduced involvement in music.

Despite that, Davido said he believes they would create outstanding music together if the opportunity arises.

The two artistes have publicly shown appreciation for each other’s work in recent years. Rihanna previously described Davido’s hit single Unavailable, featuring South African artiste Musa Keys, as one of her favourite songs and said she had it on repeat.

Davido responded by affectionately referring to the Grammy-winning singer as “my Ri Ri,” further fuelling excitement among fans about a possible future collaboration.

Over the years, Davido has expanded his international profile through collaborations with global artistes, including Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Rihanna, meanwhile, has largely stepped away from releasing studio albums since Anti in 2016, focusing instead on building her Fenty Beauty and fashion businesses while making occasional returns to music.

The issues

Davido’s comments highlight the growing global reach of Afrobeats and the increasing ambition of Nigerian artistes to collaborate with some of the world’s biggest music stars.

What’s being said

“Rihanna is my dream collab, but she’s not into music again. She makes billions from her makeup business now.” — Davido

What’s next

While no collaboration has been announced, fans are likely to continue speculating about the possibility as both artistes maintain their influence on the global entertainment scene.

Bottom line

Davido’s admiration for Rihanna underscores both his global ambitions and the international recognition Afrobeats continues to enjoy, even as the pop superstar remains focused on her business empire.