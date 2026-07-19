Tems becomes first African woman with RIAA Diamond single

Key points

Tems has become the first African female artiste to earn an RIAA Diamond-certified single.

The certification was achieved through her collaboration on “Wait For U” with Future and Drake.

with Future and Drake. The song has surpassed 11 million certified units in the United States.

Tems joins Wizkid as the only African artistes with an RIAA Diamond-certified single.

Main story

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has become the first African female artiste to earn a Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Diamond-certified single in the United States.

The milestone was achieved through “Wait For U,” her collaboration with American rapper Future and Canadian rapper Drake, after the song exceeded 10 million certified units in the U.S.

Music analytics platform Chart Data confirmed that the record has now been certified 11-times Platinum by the RIAA, representing more than 11 million certified units sold in the United States.

The achievement places Tems among a select group of African artistes to receive one of the RIAA’s highest sales certifications.

She now joins fellow Nigerian superstar Wizkid, who became the first African artiste to earn an RIAA Diamond-certified single through his appearance on Drake’s global hit “One Dance.”

The latest recognition adds to Tems’ growing list of international accomplishments since she emerged on the global stage with her distinctive vocals, songwriting and collaborations with leading international artistes.

Beyond her commercial success, Tems has won multiple Grammy Awards and earned several international nominations, cementing her status as one of Africa’s most influential contemporary musicians.

The milestone has also generated widespread celebration across social media, with fans describing it as another landmark achievement for Nigerian music and the global rise of Afrobeats.

The issues

Tems’ latest achievement highlights the expanding global commercial success of Nigerian artistes and reflects the growing influence of Afrobeats in one of the world’s biggest music markets.

What’s being said

“Future Feat. Drake & Tems, ‘WAIT FOR U’ 11x Platinum (11,000,000).” — Chart Data

What’s next

The RIAA Diamond milestone is expected to further strengthen Tems’ international profile as she continues to release new music and collaborate with global artistes.

Bottom line

By becoming the first African woman to earn an RIAA Diamond-certified single, Tems has reached another historic milestone for Nigerian music and reinforced Afrobeats’ growing impact on the global music industry.