Davido Congratulates Tiwa Savage on Sold out Indigo O2 Concert

Davido took to his IG page to celebrate her as she sold out her own concert, ‘The Savage Tour’ which will hold today at Indigo at the O2 in London.

He wrote; Congrats @tiwasavage boutta shut down london ! !! @missamadi @efe_one one family ! #stealth

Tiwa replied his post by saying, “Awwww thanks OBO, you have the MOST beautiful heart ***with two love emojis***