City of David Splashes N2 billion on Signature Building Trinity Towers

A new era has dawn in the architecture practice, with professionals blazing a trail in 21st Century style designs. One of such projects that have benefitted from their innovative and creative mind is Trinity Towers located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The project, promoted by the City of David, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has the building and civil engineering firm, ITB Nigeria Limited as main contractor. The firm is set to complete the 30- month contract that began early last year.

On completion, the 14-floor iconic Trinity Towers is designed to provide space for a blend of worship, work and recreation. It is a unique structure with three towers linked together having apartments, office space, food courts, underground and multi-storey car parks, function rooms and recreational facilities.

The design of the structure, architects say, is deliberate to achieve the objective of raising consistent, long-term funding for social intervention programmes as most of the floor spaces will be leased out. The ambitious edifice is valued at over N2 billion.

The flagship project, which will be sitting on 10,000 square metres, will have three towers each linked together and separated by corridors. Its special features include a helipad, garden terraces, gymnasium, 5,000 seater auditorium, wellness center, and parking spaces for over 650 cars.

The 5,000-seater concert hall will have automated and integrated lighting, sound and video system and state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities suitable for live broadcast. There are also indoor amusements for the kids, retail facility and cinema experience for all the family from the two cinema halls, recreational theme park and shopping centre.

Speaking on the project, George Makhoul, Project Manager, Trinity Towers for ITB Nigeria Ltd, said, “this is a remarkable project for ITB Nigeria. The design and scope of the project with its attendant structural requirements speaks to our ability as a company to deliver excellent projects that set the standards for architecture in Nigeria. It also reaffirms our position as leaders in the construction industry.

“The features and amenities of the Trinity Towers is like no other. It is essentially a work of art brought to life with eco-friendly materials and proper utilization of natural light and ventilation. We employed high efficiency glazing that reduces heat loss and reflects ultra-violet rays for lower energy consumption,” he added.

On the commencement of the project, Yemi Stephens, Partner, Estate Links, whose company serves as leasing agent said space, light and aesthetics make the edifice a functional work of art