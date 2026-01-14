Davido And Chris Brown Confirm Joint Album And Major Tour For 2026

Afrobeats icon Davido has officially announced that his highly anticipated collaborative project with American star Chris Brown is scheduled for a 2026 release. Speaking as the January 2026 cover star for Billboard Arabia, the singer confirmed that the duo is finally ready to drop a full length body of work.

This announcement provides the first concrete timeline for a project that fans have tracked since the pair first joined forces years ago.

The upcoming album is expected to fuse the rhythmic energy of Afrobeats with the melodic depth of R&B and pop. This creative partnership began in 2019 with the global success of Blow My Mind and has continued through multiple hit records. Davido also noted that Chris Brown has seen a massive surge in his digital catalog recently.

The song Under the Influence, which Davido co-wrote, officially surpassed 1.8 billion streams on Spotify this month.

Plans are also underway for a massive joint tour that will span both Europe and Africa after the album reaches the public. During a recent interview on Apple Music, Davido mentioned that both teams are currently aligning their calendars to facilitate this large scale run. The timing is intended to give both artists space to finish their solo commitments before they embark on what is expected to be one of the most high profile cross continental tours in recent history.