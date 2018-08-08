Dangote Reiterates Commitment to Boost Investment in Niger State

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of Dangote Group, has restated his commitment to boost economic growth and job creation in Niger State through increased investment.

Dangote made the pledge at the ongoing Niger State Trade Fair. Today was observed as Dangote Day.

Anthony Chiejina, Head, Corporate Communication, Dangote Group said Dangote was represented at the event by by Eng. Ahmed Mansur.

The fair has the theme: “Exploring Agriculture and Solid Minerals as Panacea for Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development.”

Dangote said that the state has all it takes to be industrialised given its vast land and natural resources.

He commended the state government for being proactive in forging partnership with the company and other private sector investors.

He said that his sponsorship of the ongoing Trade Fair was part of his commitments to support states toward driving the actualisation of industrialisation in Nigeria.

Dr Umar Bakai, President, Niger Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA), commended Dangote for supporting and sponsoring the Trade Fair.

He said that Dangote had helped in job creation in the state, and called on other investors in the country to emulate Dangote.

Muhammad Nurudeen, Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Investment, said the legislature welcomes private sector participation in driving the state’s economy.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Investment, Uthman Shehu, urged Dangote to scale up his investments in Shea Butter, saying the State has about 64 per cent share of the total global shea butter production