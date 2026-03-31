Dangote Refinery hit by local crude shortfall and global oil shocks

Key Points

The 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dangote Petroleum Refinery is operating significantly below its crude requirements, receiving only five local cargoes monthly instead of the 13–15 agreed upon.

Management reports that Nigerian upstream producers have failed to meet supply obligations mandated under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), forcing the refinery to source expensive foreign crude.

Debt-backed “pre-export” deals by the NNPC, estimated at 400,000 bpd, have tied up Nigeria’s oil production, leaving the domestic refinery to face international premiums.

Global Brent crude prices exceeding $100 per barrel due to Middle East tensions have inflated the refinery’s input costs, leading to a 65 per cent gasoline price hike in Nigeria.

Main Story

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is reportedly facing a severe operational crisis as a lack of domestic crude supply and a surge in international oil prices blunt its ability to stabilise the Nigerian energy market.

Despite being designed to end Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports, the refinery’s management disclosed on March 5 that it is being forced to source a substantial portion of its feedstock through international traders.

This shift has occurred because local upstream producers have failed to deliver crude as required under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), leading to what refinery officials describe as an unsustainable cost structure.

David Bird, CEO of the refinery, stated that the facility currently receives only about five local cargoes a month, a figure far short of the 13–15 cargoes needed to sustain optimal production.

He explained that all cost inputs, including freight and insurance, have been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

While the refinery processed record volumes in January 2026, the necessity of buying “expensive” international crude has directly contributed to the record-high petrol prices currently being felt by Nigerian consumers.

The Issue

The primary bottleneck for the refinery is the “Crude Pledge Gap,” where Nigeria’s national production of 1.5 million bpd is largely committed to paying off oil-backed loans and pre-export deals. Analysts estimate that the NNPC has pledged approximately 400,000 bpd to international oil majors and banks, leaving the domestic market under-supplied. Without a strategic fuel reserve to act as a buffer, the refinery is forced to compete on the open global market for Nigerian-origin crude that is already “owned” by foreign traders, effectively paying a premium for its own nation’s resources.

What’s Being Said

“The high crude cost is compounded by the fact that Nigeria upstream producers have failed to supply crude oil to the refinery as required under the PIA,” the refinery’s management noted.

noted. CEO David Bird emphasised the commercial strain, stating, “We try and maintain some stability within a commercially acceptable range but all our cost inputs are impacted.”

emphasised the commercial strain, stating, “We try and maintain some stability within a commercially acceptable range but all our cost inputs are impacted.” Mikolaj Judson , an analyst at Control Risks , noted that the lack of a strategic reserve has left the refinery and the nation fully exposed to the “inflationary effects of price spikes.”

, an analyst at , noted that the lack of a strategic reserve has left the refinery and the nation fully exposed to the “inflationary effects of price spikes.” Reports indicate that the NNPC does not fully disclose its debt-backed crude obligations, making it difficult for the refinery to plan long-term production cycles.

What’s Next

Stakeholders are calling for a strict enforcement of the “Domestic Crude Supply Obligation” as contained in the Petroleum Industry Act .

. The refinery is expected to continue exploring alternative crude imports from non-conflict zones to maintain its 62 per cent share of the domestic motor fuel market.

share of the domestic motor fuel market. Observers are waiting for the Federal Government to address the NNPC’s oil-backed loan structures to free up more cargoes for local refining.

to address the oil-backed loan structures to free up more cargoes for local refining. Pressure is mounting on the administration to fast-track the creation of a national fuel reserve to prevent future global shocks from causing similar 65 per cent price spikes at the pump.

Bottom Line

The Dangote Refinery was intended to be a “stabilising force,” but it has found itself a victim of the very systemic inefficiencies it was built to solve. Until Nigeria resolves the paradox of its “pre-sold” crude and establishes a strategic buffer, its flagship refinery will remain a price-taker on the global stage, passing international war premiums down to the local consumer.