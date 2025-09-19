Dangote Plans Importation Of Electric Trucks After CNG Fleet Rollout

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the conglomerate is preparing to import electric trucks as part of its transition to sustainable fuel distribution.

Dangote disclosed this while commissioning a fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks designed for the company’s refinery operations. According to him, about 4,000 CNG trucks are expected to be deployed nationwide before the end of next month to ensure direct and cost-free fuel delivery to filling stations.

However, the business mogul noted that from January 2026, the company’s focus will shift towards adopting electric vehicles.

“For the next phase of this project, we are looking at bringing in electric vehicles,” Dangote stated, stressing that reliance on old trucks was no longer safe or sustainable.

He added that continued use of outdated trucks posed significant safety and investment risks. “You can’t tell me to keep using these old trucks. If there’s an accident, you’ll only come to say sorry, but we must safeguard our investments,” he explained.

On concerns about charging facilities, Dangote recalled an encounter with a Tesla Uber driver abroad, who said a full charge cost only €20 and powered up to 500 kilometres.

Dangote emphasised that businesses must adapt to global energy shifts. “Things have changed, and we must keep changing as well. Otherwise, we risk becoming obsolete,” he said.