Nigerian Eurobond Yields Climb on Shifting Market Dynamics

Nigeria’s Eurobond market ended on a soft note, with the average yield rising slightly by three basis points to 7.77%, underscoring weaker investor sentiment against a backdrop of evolving market dynamics.

Nigeria’s disinflation that shifted the real interest rate to 7.38% had fuelled increased demand for Nigeria’s US dollar-denominated bonds in the international market. The country’s borrowing cost is anticipated to decline in reaction to economic reforms and rising investor confidence. Markets anticipate some portfolio adjustments by offshore investors as the U.S. slashed rates on Wednesday.

African Eurobonds traded mixed to bearish after the Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut of 2025, reducing rates by 25 bps as widely expected, fixed income market analysts said in a note.

The Fed downplayed inflation risks to boost employment. Fed Chair Powell described the move as a “risk management cut,” citing labor market deterioration amid persistent inflation. Policymakers signalled two additional cuts this year, prioritizing economic slowdown concerns over inflation risks.

The decision unfolded amid heightened scrutiny over Fed independence. President Trump’s newly confirmed appointee, Stephen Miran, dissented in favour of a 50 bps cut, while Lisa Cook participated after a court blocked her removal.

Nigerian Eurobond yields rose 3 bps to 7.77% on average. The market is likely to be mixed with some profit-taking, as investors had priced in the 25 bps rate cut.

Yields on U.S. Treasury edge lower after the Fed cut interest rates. The two-year Treasury yield eases 0.7 basis point to 3.537%, the 10-year yield declines 1.2 basis points to 4.063%, while the 30-year yield falls 1.6 basis points to 4.657%, according to Tradeweb data

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as rising U.S. diesel stockpiles raised demand concerns, while markets awaited the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. Brent crude fell 25 cents, or 0.37%, to $68.22 a barrel, and U.S. WTI dipped 21 cents, or 0.33%, to $64.31.

Gold, meanwhile, surged to a fresh record after the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points and signaled more easing ahead. Spot gold hit $3,707.40 before settling 0.2% lower at $3,681.39.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery also eased 0.2% to $3,717.80, though sentiment stayed upbeat with bullion holding near all-time highs.

The rate cut, along with projections for two additional 25 bps reductions this year, signals that Fed officials are increasingly downplaying the inflation risks from Trump’s trade policies and shifting focus toward weakening growth and rising unemployment concerns.