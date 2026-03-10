Dangote fertilizer limited gains from global supply disruptions amid Iran conflict

KEY POINTS

Rising geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran are disrupting global fertilizer supply chains.

Dangote Fertilizer says demand for its products has surged as buyers seek alternative suppliers.

The Lagos-based plant, Africa’s largest fertilizer facility, is expanding its global and continental footprint.

MAIN STORY

Dangote Fertilizer Limited is experiencing a surge in global demand for its products as geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran continue to disrupt fertilizer supply chains and unsettle commodity markets.

Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said buyers across multiple regions are increasingly turning to the company’s Lagos-based facility to offset supply shortages caused by reduced Iranian output.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Edwin said global demand had risen significantly as markets adjust to tightening supply.

“Demand has gone up substantially due to the shortage in the global market,” he said.

THE ISSUES

The ongoing tensions surrounding Iran have raised concerns over shipping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor through which roughly one-third of global fertilizer shipments pass.

Any disruption along the route could significantly affect international supply chains, pushing buyers to seek alternative producers capable of meeting urgent demand.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

According to Edwin, the supply squeeze has created an opportunity for the Dangote facility to expand its export reach as international buyers look for reliable producers outside conflict-affected regions.

The Lagos-based fertilizer plant, owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is currently the largest producer of granulated urea and ammonia on the continent.

With an annual production capacity of about three million tonnes, the facility exports a significant portion of its output, including about 37 per cent to the United States.

WHAT’S NEXT

Dangote Industries is also pursuing expansion plans to strengthen its position in the global fertilizer market.

The company’s founder, Aliko Dangote, has previously stated plans for the firm to challenge Qatar for the position of the world’s leading urea exporter within the next four years.

Beyond Nigeria, the group is expanding its footprint across Africa. In August 2025, Dangote signed a $2.5 billion agreement with the government of Ethiopia to construct a new fertilizer plant in the country’s Somali region.

BOTTOM LINE

As geopolitical tensions disrupt global fertilizer supply routes, Dangote Fertilizer is emerging as a key alternative supplier, strengthening its influence in the international agricultural inputs market while expanding its footprint across Africa.