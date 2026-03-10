Citizens advocacy for Social and Economic Rights petitions Minister over alleged FOI breach by NIMASA

KEY POINTS

CASER has petitioned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy over NIMASA’s alleged refusal to respond to an FOI request.

The request sought records relating to staff welfare safeguards, governance procedures and litigation involving Nigeria LNG Limited.

The group threatens legal action if the agency fails to respond within seven days.

MAIN STORY

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has petitioned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, over what it described as the failure of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to respond to a lawful request for information submitted under the Freedom of Information Act.

Executive Director of CASER, Frank Tietie, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja and presenting an acknowledged copy of the petition received by the ministry.

Tietie said the organisation had earlier served NIMASA with a Freedom of Information request dated February 20, 2026, seeking access to public records relating to safeguards put in place to protect female staff within the agency.

The request also covered issues relating to administrative postings, procurement processes and internal governance procedures within the maritime regulatory body.

THE ISSUES

Under Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, public institutions are required to respond to requests for information within seven days, either by providing the requested details or by stating the statutory exemptions relied upon.

However, CASER alleged that NIMASA had neither released the information requested nor communicated any justification for withholding it, raising concerns about compliance with transparency and accountability laws in public administration.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tietie said the agency’s silence amounted to a violation of the provisions of the FOI Act.

“Under Section 4 of the Freedom of Information Act, NIMASA was required to respond within seven days either by providing the requested information or stating the specific statutory exemption relied upon,” he said.

“The agency’s silence constitutes a clear breach of its statutory obligations under the Act and reflects an unacceptable disregard for the law governing transparency in public administration.”

He further warned that the group would pursue legal action if the agency fails to comply with the request.

According to him, CASER would seek an order of mandamus from the Federal High Court compelling NIMASA to release the requested records and a declaration that the agency’s failure to respond violates the FOI Act.

WHAT’S NEXT

CASER has given the agency seven days from the receipt of its latest petition to comply with the request.

The group also called on the minister, as the supervising authority of NIMASA, to direct the agency to comply with the law and avoid what it described as unnecessary litigation that could further expose the agency to public scrutiny.

Among the documents requested are records relating to litigation involving Nigeria LNG Limited from 2023 to date, including legal opinions obtained, judgments or settlement agreements and any financial liabilities incurred.

BOTTOM LINE

The petition highlights growing concerns over transparency in public institutions, as civil society groups increasingly rely on the Freedom of Information Act to demand accountability and access to government records.