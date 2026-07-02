By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 2, 2026

Key Points

Investors lost ₦2.39 trillion as the NGX All-Share Index declined 1.63% on renewed profit-taking

as the NGX All-Share Index declined 1.63% on renewed profit-taking Selloffs in Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings and other heavyweight stocks dragged the market lower

The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods sectors recorded the steepest declines, falling 4.41% and 3.65%, respectively

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened July on a bearish note as widespread selloffs in Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings, and other large-cap stocks erased ₦2.39 trillion from investors’ wealth, reversing the previous session’s modest recovery.

Market data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) shed 3,729.11 basis points, or 1.63%, to close at 225,690.07, while total market capitalisation declined by ₦2.39 trillion to ₦144.82 trillion. The downturn was driven by renewed profit-taking across medium- and large-cap equities after months of sustained gains.

The heaviest losses came from the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods sectors, which fell 4.41% and 3.65%, respectively. Among the major decliners were Aradel Holdings, which dropped 10%, Dangote Cement (-7.48%), Zenith Bank (-4.50%), GTCO (-2.40%) and UBA, reflecting broad-based selling pressure across key market segments.

Trading activity also weakened considerably. According to investment firm Atlass Portfolio Limited, total transaction volume declined by 49.50%, while the value of trades fell 65.09% to approximately ₦13.96 billion, with 488.12 million shares exchanged in 46,929 deals.

“The market reversed previous gains as investors locked in profits across major sectors, with reduced trading activity reflecting cautious market sentiment at the start of the new month,” Atlass Portfolio Limited said in its daily market update.

Despite the broad decline, a handful of stocks bucked the trend. Austin Laz, Guinea Insurance, Abbey Mortgage Bank, DAAR Communications, Regal Insurance, and Sovereign Trust Insurance ranked among the session’s strongest gainers.

Overall market breadth remained negative, with 31 decliners outweighing 19 gainers, highlighting the dominance of selling pressure throughout Wednesday’s trading session.

What’s Being Said

Atlass Portfolio Limited attributed the market’s decline to fresh profit-taking in medium- and large-cap stocks following the strong rally recorded during the first half of the year.

Independent market analysts say investors are increasingly rotating profits into defensive positions as they await second-quarter corporate earnings, macroeconomic data, and further policy signals that could shape market direction in the coming weeks.

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor the release of second-quarter and half-year corporate earnings for fresh market direction.

Analysts expect profit-taking to persist in heavily appreciated stocks, while bargain hunters may return to fundamentally strong counters.

Market participants will also watch upcoming macroeconomic data and monetary policy developments for their potential impact on investor sentiment.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Wednesday’s selloff highlights that the Nigerian equity market has entered a more selective phase after its exceptional first-half rally. While profit-taking is a normal feature of a rising market, the performance of blue-chip stocks and upcoming corporate earnings will likely determine whether the NGX resumes its upward momentum or enters a period of broader consolidation.