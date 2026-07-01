NPA inaugurates multi-agency task force to tackle recurring Lagos port access gridlock

…Port operations. Stakeholders adopt coordinated measures to improve cargo evacuation, eliminate traffic bottlenecks and sustain port efficiency.

Key points

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has launched a multi-agency task force to address recurring traffic congestion on Lagos port access roads.

The initiative followed a stakeholders’ meeting convened by NPA Managing Director Dr Abubakar Dantsoho.

The task force comprises security agencies, freight forwarders, truck operators and other key stakeholders.

Members will monitor truck movements, identify disruptions and respond swiftly without establishing road checkpoints.

The NPA says the Electronic Truck Call-Up (ETO) system remains operational while its contract renewal is being finalised.

Main Story

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has inaugurated a multi-agency task force to address the resurgence of traffic gridlock along the Lagos port access roads as part of efforts to improve cargo evacuation and sustain operational efficiency at the nation’s seaports.

The initiative followed a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Managing Director of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, on June 23, 2026, bringing together security agencies, freight forwarders, truck operators and representatives of the Lagos State Government to develop coordinated solutions to persistent traffic challenges around the ports.

During the meeting, stakeholders identified illegal extortion points, overlapping responsibilities among security agencies and other operational inefficiencies as the major causes of renewed congestion along the port corridor.

Speaking on the outcome of the engagement, the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechukwu Onyemakara, said the authority remains committed to ensuring the seamless movement of cargo into and out of Nigeria’s seaports.

According to him, the task force comprises representatives of the NPA, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO).

Onyemakara explained that the task force has been mandated to monitor truck movements along the port access roads, promptly identify disruptions capable of causing traffic congestion and coordinate immediate interventions to restore the free flow of traffic.

He added that the task force would not establish checkpoints along the corridor but would instead maintain a strategic presence at designated locations to ensure compliance while minimising disruptions to vehicular movement.

To facilitate rapid response, the authority has established a dedicated WhatsApp platform through which members can report traffic infractions and emerging challenges in real time for immediate resolution.

On the renewal of the Electronic Truck Call-Up (ETO) system contract, Onyemakara said the NPA is reviewing the contractual framework to ensure a more effective agreement before awarding a new contract.

He noted that although the previous contract has expired, the ETO platform continues to operate under the management of Truck Transit Parks (TTP) pending the conclusion of the procurement process.

The Issues

Traffic congestion on the Lagos port access roads has remained a major challenge for Nigeria’s maritime sector, increasing cargo evacuation costs, delaying port operations and undermining supply chain efficiency.

Stakeholders have repeatedly raised concerns over illegal checkpoints, extortion, poor traffic coordination and weak enforcement, all of which contribute to prolonged truck queues and reduced port productivity.

The effectiveness of the newly inaugurated task force will depend on sustained collaboration among participating agencies, strict enforcement of agreed measures and improvements to the Electronic Truck Call-Up system.

What’s Being Said

Ikechukwu Onyemakara, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications at the NPA, said the authority’s priority is to ensure the unhindered movement of cargo through the nation’s ports.

He said the task force will regularly monitor truck movements, identify disruptions capable of causing congestion and intervene promptly without creating additional traffic bottlenecks through road checkpoints.

On the ETO platform, he said the system remains operational under Truck Transit Parks while the NPA concludes the review and renewal of its contractual arrangement.

What’s Next

The newly established task force is expected to begin coordinated monitoring of truck movements along the Lagos port corridor while leveraging its dedicated communication platform for rapid response to emerging traffic issues.

The NPA is also expected to conclude the renewal of the Electronic Truck Call-Up system contract as part of broader efforts to improve traffic management, enhance cargo evacuation and sustain operational efficiency at the ports.

Bottom Line

The inauguration of the multi-agency task force underscores the NPA’s renewed commitment to eliminating recurring port access congestion through stronger inter-agency collaboration, improved traffic management and more efficient cargo movement across Nigeria’s busiest seaports.