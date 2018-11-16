Dana Air Marks 10th Anniversary in Nigeria’s Aviation Industry

Dana Air has celebrated its 10th anniversary in Nigeria’s aviation industry with a strong commitment to continue to offer its guests the best of service hinged on safety and customer satisfaction.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, while addressing newsmen in Lagos said, “despite all the challenges that airlines in Nigeria have to grapple with, Dana Air is proud to be celebrating 10 years of providing massive job opportunities, capacity development, training, broad corporate social responsibility and most of all, amazing flight service to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“When we commenced operations 10 years ago, precisely on the 10th of November, 2008, our desire was change the convention and exceed the flying aspiration of our guests with our world-class services and today, with the support and loyalty of our esteemed guests, we have been able to achieve 10 years of service to Nigerians.

“As you may be aware, we are about the second private domestic airline in Nigeria’s history to achieve this feat, and it’s on record that over 60 airlines have gone under without being able to even survive even 5 years in the industry.

“It hasn’t been easy as we have had to grapple with a lot of challenges in the last 10 years ranging from infrastructure, multiple taxes, and high cost of aviation fuel, but we are delighted to have been able to brave the storm and I must say our commitment, proficient management style, high standards, and passion for excellence brought us this far.”

On the airline’s CSR since inception, Obi said, “We have done quite a lot. Through our charitable trust, the Dana Foundation, we have been fulfilling our Corporate social responsibility with an in-flight envelop donation program and this has helped to raise millions of naira for the sickle cell foundation in Lagos, as well as autism patients.

“We have also supported a couple of other similar organizations like Rotary Club on blood donation and cancer fighting organisations like project PinkBlue, Children Living with Cancer Foundation just to mention a few.”

Commenting on the airline’s sponsorship of two Nigerian clubs, the Dana Air Accountable Manager said, “As part of our commitment to help our teeming youths achieve their dreams and also grow their craft, we have supported a couple of entertainment and comedy shows in Nigeria.

“Dana Air cannot employ every Nigerian youth even if it is our desire, but how else can we help them grow? It is by supporting and encouraging them in whatever positive their hand finds doing and we are committed to this as a youth-friendly brand.”