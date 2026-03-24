KEY POINTS

Damilola Ogunbiyi has become the first Nigerian to receive the prestigious TIME Earth Award, recognized in London on March 22, 2026.

As CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), she has mobilized over $1.6 trillion in financing for energy projects across emerging markets.

The award highlights her leadership in co-chairing UN-Energy and her previous success leading Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Ogunbiyi was honored alongside five other global figures for redefining energy narratives through equity-centered climate action.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian energy advocate Damilola Ogunbiyi achieved a global milestone on Sunday after being named to the 2026 TIME Earth Awards list. Announced during a ceremony in London, the recognition distinguishes her as the first Nigerian to receive the honor, placing her among a select group of six individuals driving the global response to climate change.

Ogunbiyi, who serves as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, was lauded for her work in ensuring that the global energy transition remains inclusive and centered on human development.

In her acceptance remarks, Ogunbiyi emphasized that the energy transition is fundamentally about people rather than just infrastructure. She cited successful clean energy models in the Global South, including Kenya’s 90% renewable electricity grid and Nigeria’s expanding distributed renewable energy programs.

Since taking leadership of SEforALL in 2020, she has forged partnerships with over 200 institutions and provided strategic support to 100 countries. Her leadership has been instrumental in scaling energy finance to unprecedented levels, directing trillions toward emissions reduction and energy efficiency in developing economies.

THE ISSUES

The primary challenge Ogunbiyi’s work addresses is the “Energy Poverty vs. Climate Goal” paradox. In many developing nations, the urgent need for basic electricity often competes with the global mandate to decarbonize.

Ogunbiyi’s “people-centered” approach argues that these goals are not mutually exclusive. By scaling decentralized renewable energy (DRE)—such as the mini-grids she pioneered in Nigeria—developing nations can skip the fossil-fuel-heavy industrial stage and move directly to clean, reliable power. However, the success of this model depends on the continued mobilization of large-scale international finance and the willingness of traditional power centers to acknowledge the leadership emerging from the Global South.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ogunbiyi is expected to use this new platform to advocate for increased climate finance transparency during the upcoming mid-year energy summits.

transparency during the upcoming mid-year energy summits. SEforALL will likely expand its technical support to an additional 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa looking to replicate Nigeria’s solar mini-grid success.

in sub-Saharan Africa looking to replicate Nigeria’s solar mini-grid success. Observers are watching for new public-private partnerships to be announced at the UN-Energy high-level dialogue later this year.

to be announced at the UN-Energy high-level dialogue later this year. There is growing speculation that Ogunbiyi may play a central role in shaping the energy transition guidelines for the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The energy transition is about people… This recognition is a reminder of what’s possible when we put people at the centre,” stated Damilola Ogunbiyi .

. “She has emerged as one of the most influential voices advocating for equitable and inclusive energy transitions,” noted TIME during the announcement.

during the announcement. “Developing economies are not merely passive participants… but active leaders shaping the direction and pace,” observed energy policy analysts in London.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Damilola Ogunbiyi has shattered the “Passive Participant” myth for Africa. Her TIME Earth Award signals that the intellectual and operational headquarters of the global energy transition is shifting toward the Global South. By proving that $1.6 trillion can be moved effectively into emerging markets, she has turned clean energy from a distant climate ideal into a practical tool for immediate human development.