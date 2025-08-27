Customs Showcases Digital Trade Solutions At LCCI International Business Conference

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has taken centre stage at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference and Expo 2025, held in Lagos on Tuesday, 26 August 2025. This marks its first-ever participation in the high-profile gathering themed “Invest Nigeria.”

Speaking on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, the Zonal Coordinator for Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Charles Orbih, said Customs’ presence at the event signals a new era of openness and innovation for the Service.

According to him, the Customs stand was designed to demonstrate how the Service is advancing trade facilitation and revenue collection through modern technologies.

He highlighted the Unified Customs Management System, codenamed B’Odogwu, which he described as a resilient, error-free platform that has cut down delays and ensured seamless clearance of goods.

“We are here to showcase what we are doing as Customs and to enlighten visitors from across Africa and beyond on our reforms. The B’Odogwu project ensures seamless clearance of goods and quick release of containers, thereby boosting trade facilitation”, he stated.

Also speaking at the pavilion, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku of the Project and Monitoring Unit, Abuja, stressed the system’s impact on business efficiency. “With B’Odogwu, importers can clear goods within days without bottlenecks. This is ease of doing business at its best. We are here to show the world that doing business with Nigeria Customs is transparent, fast and effective.”

The NCS displayed reform-focused materials, including handbooks on Authorised Economic Operators, Reputation Management, Clearance Audit and Post-clearance audit processes, underscoring its drive to align operations with World Customs Organisation (WCO) standards.

Earlier in his welcome address, President of the LCCI, Gabriel Idahosa, described Nigeria as a big player in the future of Africa’s prosperity.

“Nigeria is not just an option for investors. It is an integral part of any viable international investment plan”, Idahosa said. He noted opportunities in agriculture, technology, renewable energy, creative industries and real estate.

Delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, reaffirmed government’s commitment to reforms that would unlock Nigeria’s investment potential.

He pointed out over 180 reforms under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), new tax laws, infrastructure renewal and technology-driven governance as measures designed to foster competitiveness.

The conference, brought together top policymakers, Diplomats, investors and development partners.

The two-day event is expected to generate dialogue on overcoming Nigeria’s investment challenges and positioning the country as a gateway to Africa’s trillion-dollar continental free trade market.