Capital Market Growth Reflects Investor Confidence In Reforms, Says Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the unprecedented expansion of Nigeria’s capital market is a clear demonstration of investor confidence in the bold economic reforms of his administration.

Speaking in Brazil on Tuesday when he received the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Plc, the President pointed to the surge in market capitalisation and trading volumes as evidence of a resilient economy on a new trajectory under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Nigeria’s markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My government will continue to pursue reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation, so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” Tinubu stated.

The President commended the NGX Board and SEC leadership for their stewardship of the market, stressing that sustained dialogue among regulators, operators, and government was vital to consolidating recent gains and cementing Nigeria’s status as Africa’s leading investment hub. He further assured that his administration would deepen liquidity, expand opportunities, and strengthen investor protection to keep Nigeria’s markets globally competitive.

SEC Director-General, Dr. Agama, described the recently signed Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 as a “game-changer” and one of Africa’s most comprehensive legal frameworks for capital markets. He projected that the Act would propel Nigeria toward a N300 trillion market size while ensuring regulatory clarity, investor protection, and equitable wealth distribution.

Chairman of the NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, attributed the near tripling of trading volumes and market capitalisation within two years to the President’s “bold and decisive reforms.” He urged the Federal Government to fast-track the listing of state-owned enterprises, including NNPC Limited, and introduce tax incentives to sustain growth momentum. He also extended an invitation to President Tinubu to ring the opening bell at the NGX trading floor in recognition of the market’s transformation.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NGX, Temi Popoola, highlighted the Exchange’s ambition to transform into a global investment hub by modernising market infrastructure, expanding product offerings, and deepening strategic partnerships. He also emphasised the drive to boost retail participation through digital channels as crucial to fostering inclusive growth.

Similarly, NGX Group Director, Nonso Okpala, lauded the administration’s reforms for stabilising the exchange rate and enhancing macroeconomic predictability—factors he noted were accelerating listings and encouraging more Nigerian businesses to democratise wealth by going public.