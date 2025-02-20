Customs Ondo/Ekiti Command Hosts ICPC, Pledges Sustained Collaboration in Anti-Corruption Fight

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ondo/Ekiti Area Command has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the fight against corruption and illicit activities.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Morenikeji Bewaji, made the pledge on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, while hosting the Ondo State Commissioner of ICPC, Mr. Tiku Menge, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Comptroller Bewaji emphasised the importance of sustained partnership between the two agencies, particularly in combating smuggling and corruption.

She highlighted the Command’s significant achievements in 2024, including an impressive revenue generation of N569,488,865.60, which surpassed its target of N74,512,315.30 by N532,108,574.25.

“This remarkable feat stands in stark contrast to the N37,380,294.35 collected in 2023, reflecting the Command’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and effective enforcement,” she stated.

In addition to revenue collection, the Comptroller noted the Command’s success in intercepting numerous illicit goods over the past year, underscoring its commitment to curbing illegal trade and affirmed that these achievements align with the broader anti-corruption agenda of the ICPC.

Comptroller Bewaji expressed confidence that the strengthened partnership between the NCS and ICPC would enhance their collective efforts to combat corruption and promote economic integrity.

In his remarks, ICPC Commissioner Tiku Menge commended the Customs Area Controller for her leadership and achievements.

He stressed the critical need for inter-agency cooperation, noting that corruption remains a major obstacle preventing Nigerians from fully benefiting from the country’s vast natural resources.

“Despite Nigeria’s abundant resources, corruption continues to hinder progress. It is imperative that we work together to curb this menace,” Menge concluded.