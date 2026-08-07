Reps defence committee hails military welfare reforms

Key points

House Committee on Defence commends Tinubu over improved military salaries and welfare.

Lawmaker says creation of four new army divisions will strengthen security operations.

Committee pledges continued legislative support for defence sector reforms.

Main story

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Rep. Benson Babajimi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for reviewing the salaries and welfare packages of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Babajimi, in a statement on Thursday, also praised the creation of four additional Nigerian Army divisions and the recruitment of 28,000 personnel.

He described the measures as historic, visionary and timely, saying they reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s security architecture.

According to him, the improved remuneration for officers and soldiers, particularly junior personnel, would boost morale, improve operational efficiency and strengthen personnel retention.

He added that the enhanced welfare package would also attract highly qualified recruits and reinforce the commitment of military personnel to defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The lawmaker also lauded the expansion of the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions through the establishment of new formations in Makurdi, Ilorin, Jalingo and Benin.

He said the reorganisation would improve command and control, decentralise operational responsibilities, enhance rapid troop deployment, strengthen border security and improve intelligence-led operations.

Babajimi added that the expansion would increase the military’s capacity to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He reaffirmed the House Committee on Defence’s support for the ongoing security reforms and pledged continued legislative backing through policy support and oversight.

The issues

The Federal Government has continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture through military reforms, including improvements in personnel welfare, force expansion and operational capacity, as security agencies confront terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

What’s being said

Rep. Benson Babajimi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence: “The President has once again demonstrated remarkable leadership and an unwavering commitment to the security and stability of our nation.”

Rep. Benson Babajimi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence: “These bold reforms represent strategic investments in the men and women who daily make enormous sacrifices to safeguard our country’s peace, unity and democratic values.”

What’s next

The House Committee on Defence says it will continue to provide legislative oversight and policy support to ensure the successful implementation of the Federal Government’s military reform initiatives.

Bottom line

The committee believes improved welfare, increased recruitment and the expansion of army formations will strengthen Nigeria’s military capacity and enhance national security.