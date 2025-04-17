Customs MMAC Records Revenue Growth, Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCD, Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC), has recorded a revenue growth of 0.61% in the first quarter of 2025, generating N45.77 billion, which reflects a slight yet significant increase when compared to the same period in 2024.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Michael Awe, disclosed this during a press briefing held on Wednesday, 16 April 2025, at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

He attributed the revenue growth to improved stakeholder compliance, strict enforcement of trade regulations, and proactive measures to block revenue leakages. “This impressive performance was made possible through enhanced compliance by our stakeholders, continuous monitoring and enforcement of trade regulations, as well as prompt intervention and blockage of identified loopholes.”

He commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and vigilance, noting that their efforts were instrumental in surpassing last year’s figures.

In the fight against smuggling, the Command made key seizures valued at over N132.46 million, including four packages of immigration camouflage uniforms, 19 Motorola walkie-talkies, and three packages of Colorado CAT leaf, a banned narcotic substance.

“These seizures were made possible through intelligence sharing, continuous profiling, and the vigilance of our officers. Let me reiterate that the Command remains unwavering in its commitment to frustrate all forms of illegitimate trade attempted through the Murtala Muhammed Area Command”, the CAC emphasised.

On stakeholder relations, Comptroller Awe emphasised ongoing collaboration with other security agencies and the trading public as key to sustaining the Command’s success. He noted that regular engagement, sensitisation, and feedback have helped foster transparency and mutual trust.

The CAC reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to sustain it’s momentum in revenue generation while tightening its anti-smuggling mechanisms.

He further appreciated the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CAC), Adewale Adeniyi, for providing the strategic direction necessary for the Command’s success.