FG: National Maritime Policy Set To Drive Industry Expansion

The Federal Government has declared that the proposed National Maritime Policy, currently under review by the Federal Executive Council, will serve as a catalyst for significant growth across various sectors of the maritime industry, including fisheries, aquaculture, renewable energy, tourism, and seabed mining.

This assurance was given by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during a panel discussion at the third edition of the Maritime Transportation Breakfast Meeting, held in Lagos on Wednesday. The event was organised by the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) and had as its theme: ‘Prospects for Accelerated Growth and Other Matters Arising’.

Oyetola, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Maritime Services, Dr Mercy Ilori, emphasised that the policy would not only spur growth in the highlighted sectors but also chart a sustainable economic trajectory for Nigeria’s maritime ecosystem.

According to him, the national marine and blue economy policy plays a pivotal role in driving sectoral development while maintaining a balance with environmental conservation.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mr Daniel Odibe, expressed appreciation to both the Federal and Lagos State Governments for their commitment to enhancing coastal road infrastructure, a move he said is essential to improving access to ports.

He highlighted the importance of efficient road networks in supporting port operations, describing them as critical to unlocking the port’s full potential.

“We possess the capacity to scan 100 per cent of cargo arriving at the port, but currently we handle scanning for only 40 to 50 per cent. The scanning process is swift, taking about 30 seconds per cargo unit. Lekki Deep Sea Port has become a central hub for local transshipment. In 2024, we commenced cargo transshipment to Warri and are evaluating expansion to Calabar and Onitsha to ease pressure on the roadways,” Odibe disclosed.

Odibe also revealed that the port’s operational draft currently stands at 16 metres out of a total 19 metres, enabling it to accommodate larger vessels. Additionally, he confirmed that the port’s capacity had expanded to cover 90 hectares, with millions of twenty-foot equivalent units now being processed and quicker vessel turnaround times achieved.

Also contributing to the discussions, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former president of the NMLA, Mr Chidi Ilogu, called on the management of Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Lagos State Waterways Authority to scale up infrastructure for cargo movement via inland waterways.

He proposed the deployment of barges across all coastal states as a strategic solution to decongest the ports in Lagos and reduce associated business overheads.

Similarly, Mr Mike Igbokwe, another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, commended the Federal Government’s embrace of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the development of maritime infrastructure. He described this approach as instrumental in boosting sectoral efficiency.

Igbokwe also advocated for broader adoption of barging as a means of improving multimodal cargo transportation, which would help in reducing logistics costs nationwide. He stressed the need to lower the cost of goods through PPP initiatives and proposed enhanced rail connectivity to inland states to support dry port operations.

The President of the Nigerian Maritime Law Association, Mrs Funke Agbor, SAN, reaffirmed the association’s dedication to strengthening legal, institutional, and policy structures that promote a vibrant maritime industry.

Agbor reiterated NMLA’s support for the sector through advocacy, capacity development, and strategic stakeholder engagements, aimed at ensuring sustainable maritime growth.

She noted that maritime transport is integral to global commerce and economic integration, stressing that Nigeria’s geographic position and extensive coastline present enormous untapped opportunities for growth.

Agbor called for the establishment of robust policy frameworks, sound regulatory oversight, active participation of the private sector, and consistent engagement with key stakeholders.

She explained that the objective of the breakfast series is to encourage productive dialogue and foster collaboration among players in the maritime and blue economy landscape.