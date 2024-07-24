Customs Generates N80bn in Six Months at Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Murtala Muhammad Area Command announced that it generated N80.3 billion in revenue from January to June 2024.

During a press briefing at the Murtala Muhammad Airport Area Command Office on Tuesday, the command’s Comptroller, Michael Awe, revealed this figure, highlighting a significant 107.5% increase in revenue compared to the N41.6 billion collected during the same period in 2023.

Awe attributed the revenue growth to the diligent efforts of customs officers in ensuring accurate declarations from agents and adherence to import and export regulations. He stated, “The command collected a total of N80,351,299,068.00 in customs duty and other charges from January to June 2024. This is a remarkable increase from the N38,707,054,216.44 collected in the same period in 2023, representing a progressive difference of N41,644,246,851.56 and a 107.5% increase.”

Additionally, the command recorded an export value of N266.66 million during the same period. Awe commended the officers for their efforts and encouraged them to maintain their high standards. He emphasized the command’s firm and strategic approach to enforcing government fiscal policies, which led to the seizure of illegal items including drugs, arms, and ammunition.

Detailing the seizures, Awe noted, “In the area of anti-smuggling, officers have been proactive in enforcing government fiscal policies and trade regulations. As a result, we seized five packages of 250mg tramadol, 12 packages of 225mg tramadol, one package of 50 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, 46 packages of dried donkey male genitals, and 55 pieces of Josef Tomahawk semi-automatic rifles.” The duty-paid value of these seized items was estimated at N6.06 billion.

Awe reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining and increasing revenue generation in the second half of 2024. He also called for continued cooperation from all stakeholders and assured them of the command’s dedication to promoting ease of business and trade facilitation.