Customs bags maritime leadership award for advancing trade, combating smuggling

Key points

The Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) has honoured the Coordinator of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, with the 2026 Leadership Excellence Award.

The award recognises Aliyu’s efforts in strengthening anti-smuggling operations while facilitating legitimate trade.

CONMMEP said the Customs officer has promoted intelligence-led enforcement, improved border security and enhanced operational efficiency.

Aliyu dedicated the award to officers of the Federal Operations Unit and partner security agencies.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, has been honoured with the 2026 Leadership Excellence Award for Outstanding Enforcement and Trade Facilitation by the Congress of Nigerian Maritime Media Practitioners (CONMMEP) in recognition of its efforts to combat smuggling while promoting legitimate trade.

The award was presented to the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, during CONMMEP’s Annual General Meeting, Lecture and Awards Ceremony held in Ikeja, Lagos, which brought together maritime journalists, Customs officers, regulators, policymakers and other industry stakeholders.

Presenting the award, CONMMEP President, Udo Onyeka, said the honour reflects the Unit’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s borders, improving operational efficiency and facilitating legitimate trade without compromising enforcement.

He noted that the Unit has demonstrated that effective Customs administration can simultaneously strengthen border security, safeguard government revenue and support economic growth through efficient trade facilitation.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face significant challenges from cross-border smuggling, revenue leakages and illicit trade, all of which undermine economic development and legitimate businesses.

As trade volumes continue to grow under regional agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Customs authorities are expected to strike a balance between enforcing border regulations and facilitating seamless cargo movement.

Industry stakeholders have increasingly advocated intelligence-led enforcement as a sustainable approach to reducing smuggling while improving Nigeria’s competitiveness as a trading hub.

What’s Being Said

According to CONMMEP, the award recognises the Federal Operations Unit’s professionalism, transparency and intelligence-led operations across the South-West border corridor.

The association highlighted intensified surveillance along major border routes, including Seme, Idiroko, Imeko, Ilara and Ilaro, saying the operations have disrupted the smuggling of petroleum products and other prohibited goods while improving compliance with Customs regulations.

“Trade facilitation is not the opposite of enforcement; it is the reward for effective enforcement,” CONMMEP stated.

The association added that stronger border enforcement has helped reduce revenue leakages, boost investor confidence and support Nigeria’s efforts to expand non-oil exports.

CONMMEP also praised the Unit’s collaboration with other government agencies, noting that the partnership has improved cargo clearance for compliant traders without weakening border security.

In addition, the association commended the Unit’s relationship with the media, describing open engagement with journalists as critical to promoting transparency, accountability and public confidence in Customs operations.

What’s Next

Receiving the award on behalf of the Unit, the Coordinator of FOU Zone A, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, dedicated the recognition to officers and personnel of the Command, as well as partner security and regulatory agencies.

He reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to strengthening intelligence-led enforcement, enhancing border surveillance and facilitating legitimate trade in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Stakeholders at the event also called for stronger collaboration among Customs, government agencies, the private sector and the media to improve border management and unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Bottom Line

The recognition of the Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, underscores growing industry support for an enforcement model that combines robust border security with efficient trade facilitation. As Nigeria seeks to curb smuggling, boost revenue and strengthen regional trade, stakeholders say intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency collaboration will remain central to achieving those objectives.