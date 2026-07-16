African prison chiefs meet in Abuja on inmate classification reforms

Key points

Nigeria is hosting the 2026 African Correctional Services Association regional conference in Abuja.

The conference is focusing on prisoner classification and the responsible use of technology in correctional facilities.

Delegates from 11 African countries are participating alongside correctional experts and development partners.

Officials say improved inmate classification and digital systems will strengthen prison management and rehabilitation.

Main story

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has commenced the 2026 African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) Regional Conference in Abuja, bringing together correctional leaders and experts from across Africa to discuss reforms aimed at improving prison management.

The three-day conference, organised by ACSA in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is centred on the role of prisoner classification in strengthening correctional administration and improving rehabilitation outcomes.

According to the NCoS, the conference has attracted heads of correctional services, policymakers, development partners and delegates from 11 African countries to exchange experiences and identify practical solutions for modernising correctional systems.

The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, described prisoner classification as a critical element of effective prison management, noting that it improves institutional security, protects vulnerable inmates and supports tailored rehabilitation programmes.

He said the service was advancing its digital transformation through biometric identification, electronic inmate records, data-driven decision-making and continuous training for correctional personnel.

Nwakuche added that the conference would strengthen regional cooperation and promote the adoption of international best practices that support safer, more humane and more effective correctional systems across Africa.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said Nigeria had continued to reform its correctional system through expanded inmate education and vocational training, improved skills profiling and wider implementation of non-custodial measures aimed at reducing prison congestion.

He emphasised that correctional centres should prioritise rehabilitation and reintegration while leveraging technology to improve offender management without compromising human dignity.

Representing the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Philip Meissner urged African countries to ensure technological innovations in correctional facilities remain consistent with international human rights standards.

The Chairman of ACSA, Makgothi Thobakgale, said digital case management systems, biometric identification and other technological tools had become increasingly important in modern correctional administration.

The conference also featured technical sessions examining international standards for prisoner classification and best practices for implementing effective inmate management systems.

The issues

Many African correctional facilities continue to grapple with overcrowding, limited resources and security challenges. Prisoner classification and digital technologies are increasingly viewed as essential tools for improving security, supporting rehabilitation and reducing repeat offending while protecting inmates’ rights.

What’s being said

“Effective prisoner classification remains one of the most critical components of correctional management, as it enhances institutional security, protects vulnerable inmates, supports targeted rehabilitation programmes and improves reintegration outcomes.” — Sylvester Nwakuche, Controller-General of Corrections

What’s next

Delegates are expected to develop recommendations on prisoner classification, correctional technology and regional cooperation, with outcomes expected to inform future prison reform efforts across participating African countries.

Bottom line

The Abuja conference highlights growing efforts by African correctional institutions to improve prison management through better inmate classification, technology adoption and stronger regional collaboration.