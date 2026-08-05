Army seeks stronger partnership with local defence manufacturers

Key points

Army Chief urges deeper collaboration with indigenous defence manufacturers to strengthen national security.

Nigerian Army identifies local production as key to military modernisation, innovation and self-reliance.

Proforce reaffirms commitment to expanding locally developed defence technologies for the Armed Forces.

Main story

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has called for stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Army and indigenous defence manufacturers to enhance Nigeria’s defence capabilities, improve military self-reliance and strengthen national security.

Shaibu made the call while receiving the Group Managing Director of Proforce Group, Mr Ade Ogundeyin, during a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele.

He described indigenous defence production as a strategic pathway to building a more resilient military, noting that increased patronage of local manufacturers would improve operational effectiveness, encourage innovation, create skilled jobs and conserve foreign exchange.

Shaibu congratulated Proforce on its growth and international recognition since its establishment in 2008, describing the company as “an institution that elicits national pride.”

He said the Nigerian Army’s expansion from eight to 12 divisions had significantly increased demand for sustainable local production and cost-effective procurement.

The army chief urged Proforce to continue developing technologies tailored to Nigeria’s evolving security challenges, identifying counter-improvised explosive device systems, ground-penetrating radar and foliage-penetrating surveillance technologies among priority areas.

He also advocated stronger collaboration in signal intelligence, facial recognition, unmanned systems and dark web exploitation to improve intelligence-led operations against criminal and terrorist networks.

Responding, Ogundeyin thanked the Nigerian Army for its continued confidence in indigenous defence solutions and longstanding partnership with Proforce.

He said the company had evolved into a multi-domain defence technology enterprise with capabilities spanning armoured vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, tactical equipment, weapons manufacturing, intelligence solutions and maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Ogundeyin said indigenous manufacturing improves operational security, shortens logistics timelines and provides responsive technical support suited to operational requirements.

He reaffirmed Proforce’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces of Nigeria with innovative locally developed solutions designed to address contemporary security challenges.

The issues

Nigeria has intensified efforts to strengthen local defence manufacturing as part of its broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported military equipment, improve operational readiness and build a sustainable defence industrial base. Increased collaboration between the military and indigenous manufacturers is expected to accelerate technology development, enhance national security and create economic opportunities.

What’s being said

“It will also strengthen the nation’s economy while ensuring the Armed Forces have reliable and responsive defence solutions.” — Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff.

“Indigenous manufacturing enhances operational security, shortens logistics timelines and provides responsive technical support tailored to operational requirements.” — Ade Ogundeyin, Group Managing Director, Proforce Group.

What’s next

The Nigerian Army is expected to deepen engagement with indigenous defence manufacturers as it expands local procurement, strengthens technology partnerships and develops advanced capabilities to address evolving security threats.

Bottom line

The Army says closer collaboration with indigenous defence manufacturers will strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities, accelerate military modernisation and support long-term national security through locally developed solutions.