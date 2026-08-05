Ogun I Customs prioritises officers’ vision health through free eye care programme

Key points

Ogun I Area Command organised a free eye care programme for officers and men.

The initiative was sponsored by the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni.

VisionSpring partnered with the Command under its See to Be Safe (S2S) project.

Beneficiaries received eye screening, fundus examinations and free prescription glasses.

Customs says good vision is essential for effective surveillance, enforcement and border security operations.

Main Story

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, has reinforced its commitment to officers’ welfare by organising a free eye care programme aimed at promoting vision health, preventing avoidable eye conditions and enhancing operational efficiency across the Command.

The outreach, held on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, was sponsored by the Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni, in collaboration with VisionSpring under its See to Be Safe (S2S) project.

During the exercise, officers and men of the Command underwent comprehensive ophthalmic examinations, including visual acuity screening, fundus examinations and the provision of free prescription glasses for beneficiaries diagnosed with vision defects.

Speaking during the programme, Deputy Comptroller Afeni said the initiative reflects the Command’s commitment to maintaining a healthy and productive workforce, noting that good eyesight is critical for officers engaged in surveillance, enforcement, cargo examination and other frontline customs operations.

He stressed that clear vision enhances vigilance, improves reaction time and accuracy during border patrols, ultimately strengthening the Service’s ability to protect Nigeria’s borders and facilitate legitimate trade.

The Team Lead of the See to Be Safe (S2S) project, Dr Obioma Uchandu, said the programme focuses on preventive eye care for Customs officers, particularly those serving in border communities, through early detection and prompt treatment of vision-related conditions.

The Issues

Customs officers operate in demanding environments where prolonged exposure to harsh weather conditions, extensive document verification, surveillance activities and border patrols place significant strain on their eyesight.

Without regular eye examinations and timely intervention, undiagnosed vision problems could affect operational effectiveness, compromise safety and reduce productivity. Preventive healthcare initiatives such as the eye care programme are therefore essential to sustaining workforce efficiency and improving officers’ overall well-being.

What’s Being Said

Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni, Acting Customs Area Controller, Ogun I Area Command

“Good health remains the foundation of operational efficiency and officers’ well-being. Clear vision enhances reaction time, improves vigilance and accuracy during border patrols, and ultimately strengthens our effectiveness in protecting the nation’s borders.”

“I encourage all officers to prioritise regular eye screening because protecting your vision is essential to both your professional performance and personal well-being.”

Dr Obioma Uchandu, Team Lead, See to Be Safe (S2S) Project

“Our objective is to reduce preventable blindness by encouraging early detection and treatment. Customs officers work under demanding conditions, and preserving their vision is essential to their effectiveness and long-term well-being.”

Beneficiaries

The officers described the programme as a timely intervention that would improve their health, boost morale and enhance their readiness for duty, while commending the Command for prioritising preventive healthcare and staff welfare.

What’s Next

The Ogun I Area Command is expected to sustain welfare initiatives that support the health and operational readiness of its personnel. Continued collaboration with healthcare partners is anticipated to expand access to preventive medical services, ensuring officers remain fit to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Bottom Line

By investing in preventive eye care, the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I Area Command, is strengthening officers’ welfare while enhancing operational efficiency, demonstrating that a healthy workforce remains central to effective border security and service delivery.