Customer Service: The Fantastic Service Equation

When interacting with customers, service professionals should ensure a consistent and disciplined approach that ensures that customers receive a fantastic experience each time.

Such an approach should include the following key elements of the Fantastic Service Equation:

#1: Greet The Customer:

When customers call or walk into your organization you should acknowledge the customer’s presence with a warm and pleasant greeting. Ensure that you reflect all cultural norms that the customer will expect, for example, standing up, genuflecting, using their names properly and other social graces that are culturally appropriate. Never be too busy staring at your screen when a customer approaches.

#2: Determine The Customer’s Needs:

Ask as many questions as possible to understand what the customer wants, listen patiently, show empathy, check for understanding and be ready to meet those needs

#3: Meet The Customer’s Needs:

Proffer a solution that is in line with the customer’s needs and where possible give the customer a range of options to choose from. This gives the customer a sense of control. Also, ensure that you deliver the solution flawlessly – in terms of timeliness and quality.

#4: Check Results:

Check with the customer that the solution delivered met their needs and solicit feedback on the solution that you have offered. Where necessary, make improvements to ensure that the customer is completely satisfied.

#5: Make The Moment Memorable:

Look for opportunities to do something that will live. Appositive lasting memory with the client, it could be as subtle as a sincere compliment, information or advice on how to use your product better or a freebie/gift that the customer will find valuable.

#6: Leave The Door Open:

Always ensure that you end each service interaction with an opportunity to serve the customer in future or even to get a referral from the customer. A hearty goodbye, an offer of further assistance and an exchange of contact details or just telling them your name can make this happen.