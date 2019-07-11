Jumia Marks 7th Anniversary with Donation of Learning Materials to Agidingbi Grammar School

…..donates hundreds of SUBEB approved reading & writing materials to Agidingbi Grammar School, Ikeja

As part of activities earmarked to celebrate its 7th anniversary in Nigeria, leading online shopping destination, Jumia recently donated to Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, Ikeja hundreds of reading and writing materials approved by the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for junior secondary school curriculums.

The donation event was held at the company’s Ikeja warehouse, and in attendance to receive the materials were two teachers and about 20 student representatives from the school.

The company also organised a career talk for the student representatives on the opportunities within the e-commerce sector and what they can do to start and grow a career in the sector.

Mr. Olukayode Kolawole, Jumia Nigeria’s Public Relations and Communications Manager in his opening remarks said the gesture which aligns with the company’s education-focused corporate social responsibility project, was aimed at increasing access to quality educational materials and promoting good reading culture among secondary school students in Nigeria.

“Education is an integral part of our corporate social responsibility programmes at Jumia Nigeria. We remain focused on our mission to use technology to improve the quality of everyday lives in the country, and by extension Africa.

Increasing access to quality educational materials for young secondary school students who are the leaders of tomorrow aligns with our mission.

We continue to build the next future tech leaders, and at the heart of this endeavour lies the need to equip these future leaders with the right information and guidance on how to build a career in the fledgling Nigerian e-commerce industry,” he stated.

Mr. Dele Awolala, Director of Human Resources at Jumia Nigeria, further emphasized that the company’s 7th anniversary celebration was built around showing appreciation to its local community for being a good host to the company and its employees in the last couple of years.

“Our local community remains our biggest host, for allowing our business and employees to thrive within a peaceful environment.

Therefore, we will continue to foster, nurture, grow and nourish this special relationship through our various development and empowerment programmes targeted at different stakeholders within the community.

Agidingbi Junior Grammar School is one of the first beneficiaries of our education-focused CSR initiative, and we will continue to expand our outreach to many more schools in the future,” he commented.

Mr. O.A. Ojo, the Principal of Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, commended Jumia for having a CSR project that’s focused on increasing access to quality education materials and for consolidating the state government’s effort in ensuring all public schools within the state are equipped with good reading and writing materials.

“This gesture will have a lasting impression on our current students and many more after them. Jumia’s name will remain indelible in our hearts and the hearts of our students. We thank the management of Jumia Nigeria for this thoughtful initiative,” he added.