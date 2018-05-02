Curtain Falls on 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair

The GTBank 2018 Food and Drinks Fair ended on a high note with world class chefs hosting masterclasses in halls filled to capacity. There were four masterclass sessions, hosted by; best-selling author and Siba’s Table show host Chef Siba Mtongana, three time winner of The Great Cake Bake Show, Chef Elizabeth Solaru, Founder of La Petite Maison, Chef Raphael Duntoye and Multi-award winning Mixologist, Tony Conigliaro.

The chefs shared tips and answered questions from the live audience and viewers who participated via live streaming on social media.

Also, the venue was a beehive of business activities as vendors had so much visitors making orders for food and drink products. 144 vendors participated at this year’s fair. The fair which focuses on bringing together professional chefs, food and drink lovers, aspiring chefs and food vendors is in its third year.

BizWatchNigeria findings at the event showed that vendors offered cash payment, mobile phone transfer *737# and POS machines as means of payment. Our findings also showed that some vendors had a higher ratio of cash payment to electronic payment, others had more electronic to cash payments. There was ATM service to cater to cash needs of customers at the event.

BizWatchNigeria spoke with an exhibitor at the fair Ifedayo Apoeso Corporate Garri, he said, “I am very excited to be a participant at this year’s fair. The platform has provided my product a good opportunity to be introduced to new customers. We supply our products at events. Our product is Garri on the go with milk, sugar and nuts, served in disposable tumblers which is very convenient. Our experience with customer payment choice has been more of cash, followed by *737# transfer, then POS payment. I am glad GTBank made this possible, I look forward to being a part of the next edition”.

The GTBank Food and Drink Fair is an annual event organized by Guaranty Trust Bank for promoting enterprise.