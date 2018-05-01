Chefs Muse and Benedict Delight Guests at GTBank Food and Drink Fair Masterclasses

The GTBank Food & Drink Fair entered its second day as food vendors opened shop to cater to the whetted appetite of visitors at the fair.

This year GTBank sheltered 144 food and drinks vendors free of charge, affording local food and drinks entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to showcase their products in a world class food and drinks exhibition. The food and drink types on sale range from cooked food, to packaged food, fruit drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Visitors at the fair had the opportunity to participate in two masterclass sessions involving Chef Muse of Red Dish Chronicles, who taught children how to make Pancakes and Chocolate chips cookies, while Chef Benedict Okuzu thrilled his audience with his culinary expertise on Squid ink Risotto, Prawn and Dill Sauce with Spaghetti, Rabbit and Leek Risotto, his last dish for the day was Wine with Pigeon Breast, Orange segment and Apple. Benedict Okuzu specializes in Italian dishes.

Participants at both masterclasses had the opportunity to taste the dishes and were delighted by the chefs’ mastery of the different meals.

The turnout at fair has been very impressive and rewarding for vendors who have the opportunity to gain new customers, get customer feedback and network with other businesses.

Speaking with an exhibitor at the fair Cellar Central, Nkechi Ohakawa said, “GTBank’s initiative is commendable, the bank has demonstrated its commitment to supporting SMEs with such a huge platform. The experience has been a great one, meeting new customers, getting customer instant feedback expands our data on how best to serve our customers and the opportunity is opening us to new demography. I am confident this will translate to improved revenue for Cellar Central”.

Visitors at the fair were seen inquiring about products or making purchases. A customer at the fair whose name is Tope Soares said, “It is a great feeling to be here, I am having a great time and enjoying this locally made ice cream with my friends. I wish there was more diversity in the kind of food that is sold here, I hope to see Chinese and dishes from other parts of the world next year”.

The Food and Drinks Fair is taking place at Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Today is the third and final day of the event , there will be masterclasses by Siba Mtongana, Elizabeth Solaru, Raphael Duntoye and Tony Conigliaro.