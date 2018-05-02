Masked Security Operatives Storm National Assembly

Masked security men, bearing guns have been deployed to the National Assembly, raising tension at the complex.

At the main entrance of the Senate chamber where the mace was stolen two weeks ago, a masked security man bearing AK- 47 was sighted this morning.

Across all entry points to the National Assembly, policemen were seen mounting surveillance.

This is happening as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is expected to appear today over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) and the killings in part of the country.

Recall that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, while reading out Senate resolutions on the invasion called for improved security within the precinct of the National Assembly.

Mr. Saraki who described the event as an assault on democracy and the rule of law, demanded that the leadership of the Nigerian police and the DSS must do more to prevent a reoccurrence of the situation.

