Court Halts Inauguration of New Imo State Deputy Governor

The scheduled swearing-in of the new Deputy-Governor of Imo State, Calistus Ekenze, was on Monday, put on hold following the directive by the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha that the interim court order restraining the Chief Judge of the State from carrying out the exercise be fully obeyed.

The venue of the scheduled swearing-in, the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chamber was full to the brim by guests including senior government functionaries and All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in the state when the governor’s directive came through the Attorney-General of the State, Barrister M.O. Nlemedim, in respect of the court order.

The governor had insisted that the interim order be obeyed not minding some issues raised by senior lawyers in the government against the order, insisting that his administration must continue to obey valid court orders served on the government or agents of the government.

It should be recalled that the 19 members of the State House of Assembly had on Monday, July 30, 2018, impeached the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, following the submission last Friday, of the report of the Panel that investigated the accusations against him.

It should also be recalled that the Deputy-Governor had earlier got an order against the impeachment process, on July 5, 2018, by a State High Court, but the Order was vacated and described as a “nullity” by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja presided over by Justice O.A. Musa on July 16, 2018.

The governor has urged all Imo people and all the parties in the matter to remain law-abiding and allow the law to take its course.