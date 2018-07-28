Rochas Places N20 million Reward for Information on APC Chairman’s Killer

The sum of N20 million has been staked as reward for anyone with information concerning the killer of Ideato North local government Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Imo State Governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, on Friday made promised the reward to fish out the killer of Mr Sunny Ejiagwu.

He was reported killed by gunmen suspected hired assassins four days after he was elected as the APC Chairman in the LGA.

He was killed in Orlu-Akokwa Road on his way home after attending a meeting at the APC Secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

The spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said the police have launched an investigation into the killing.

Meanwhile, the Imo State APC Chairman, Daniel Nwafor, has condemned the killing, describing it as unfortunate and unwarranted.

Mr Nwafor told reporters at the party’s state secretariate that the murder was capable of causing political chaos in the state.

He called on the security agencies to urgently launch a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act.

He recalled that the deceased had raised fears over his safety on Thursday during one of their meetings, decrying the volatile nature of his local government.

Mr Nwafor, however, called on party supporters in the state to remain calm as the security agencies work to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

