Dangote Cement Commissions Depot in Imo State

A mega cement warehouse located at the Industrial Layout, Onitsha Road, Owerri, capital of Imo State, to serve corporate outfits and people of the Southeast and other zones in the country, was on Monday, opened for commercial use.

Present at the event were the President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, among others captains of industry.Declaring the ultra modern warehouse open, Okorocha noted that Dangote had embrazed the business world in many products, praising the richest man in Africa for his outstanding initiatives in empowering Nigerians and other nationals in the area of employment, through the establishment of many industries and foundations.

Okorocha also urged him to partner with the government in establishing a gas plant in the state, and expressed joy that at last, Dangote’s presence was sited and felt in Imo.

Describing the business mogul as a “bridge-builder”, the Imo State Governor, said Dangote is humble, and a believer in one Nigeria without preference to any particular religion.

Okorocha said: “The man Dangote is humble about his wealth. He does not show undue strength with his wealth.“Dangote Cement has sold more cement in Imo State than it has done in any other part of the Country because of the infrastructural revolution going on in the state. Imo State today is a new state. The wealth of Nigeria is in Imo untapped because of the presence of high quality gas in the State. And the gas-plant in the state is yet to function. I appeal that Alhaji Dangote would partner with the state in this regard.”

Speaking earlier, Dangote, who had paid a courtesy visit with his entourage to the Government House, Owerri, disclosed that Imo State was one of the major markets of Dangote Cement and other products of the Dangote Group.

He stressed that he was in the state essentially to open the warehouse for business, and commended Okorocha for facilitating infrastructural development in the state and Nigeria at large, including creating enabling environment for businesses to thrive.