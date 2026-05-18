Fiscal Years defined by Law, Not calendar, budget office clarifies

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 18, 2026

Key Points

Budget Office says Nigeria’s fiscal year can legally extend beyond January–December cycle

Extension of the 2025 budget implementation period to June 2026 delayed publication of quarterly implementation reports

Officials cite constitutional provisions and international examples to defend extended fiscal timelines

Main Story

The Federal Government has defended the delayed publication of recent Quarterly Budget Implementation Reports, stating that Nigeria’s fiscal year is determined by legislative authority rather than the conventional January-to-December calendar cycle.

In a statement issued by Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, the government explained that the adjustment followed the repeal and re-enactment process of the 2025 Appropriation Act, alongside the extension of the 2025 budget implementation period to June 2026.

According to the Budget Office, the fiscal year is a legal and administrative framework established through appropriation laws and not strictly tied to the calendar year. The statement noted that where expenditure approvals are legally extended beyond 12 months, the fiscal year correspondingly assumes that extended duration.

The office said Nigeria has historically operated flexible fiscal cycles through mechanisms such as supplementary appropriations, continuing resolutions, rollover authorisations, and re-enacted appropriation laws.

The clarification comes amid growing public concern over the timing of government budget implementation reports and questions surrounding transparency in fiscal management.

Yakubu argued that Sections 80 and 81 of the 1999 Constitution empower the National Assembly to authorise public spending through duly enacted legislation without imposing a rigid 12-month fiscal implementation window.

The statement also referenced fiscal systems in countries including the United States and India, where fiscal years differ from the January–December calendar structure. In the United States, the federal fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30, while India’s fiscal year spans April 1 to March 31.

The Budget Office further cited judicial precedents, including Attorney-General of Bendel State v. Attorney-General of the Federation, where the Supreme Court affirmed legislative supremacy over public expenditure authorisation.

“Consequently, where the National Assembly lawfully extends, reenacts, or preserves expenditure authority beyond a single calendar year, such authority remains legally valid and enforceable until its expiration under law,” Yakubu stated.

The Issues

The clarification highlights longstanding concerns around Nigeria’s budget implementation process, particularly delays in budget passage, low capital expenditure execution, and repeated reliance on supplementary budgets.

Over the past decade, Nigeria has struggled with late budget approvals, which often disrupt project execution timelines and affect fiscal planning across ministries, departments, and agencies. Although the Federal Government returned to a January–December budget cycle in recent years, extensions and supplementary appropriations have continued to alter implementation timelines.

Analysts have also raised concerns about the transparency implications of prolonged budget implementation windows, especially regarding monitoring, reporting, and fiscal accountability.

The delayed release of implementation reports may intensify scrutiny from investors, development partners, and civil society organisations seeking greater clarity on federal spending performance amid rising debt servicing costs and persistent revenue pressures.

What’s Being Said

“The fiscal year becomes not merely a chronological concept, but a legislatively sustained expenditure window,” said Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation.

“Sections 80 and 81 of the Constitution do not constitutionalize a rigid twelve-month fiscal implementation cycle,” the Budget Office stated in its clarification.

Economic analysts have previously argued that prolonged implementation periods can improve project completion rates but may also complicate budget transparency and fiscal tracking if reporting timelines are not clearly communicated.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to continue implementing the 2025 budget until June 2026 under the approved extension framework

Additional Quarterly Budget Implementation Reports are likely to be published after reconciliation of expenditures under the extended fiscal window

Fiscal analysts and lawmakers may intensify scrutiny of future appropriation extensions and supplementary spending approvals ahead of the 2027 budget cycle

Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s latest fiscal clarification underscores the growing complexity of public finance administration as the government balances budget implementation realities with legal expenditure authority. While the Budget Office insists the extensions remain constitutionally valid, the development also renews debate around transparency, accountability, and the efficiency of Nigeria’s budget execution process.