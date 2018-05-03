Court Denies Melaye Bail, to Spend 38 Days in Police Custody

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district will remain in police custody till July 11 after appearing at a Lokoja magistrates’ court on Thursday.

The senator is arraigned on charges of gunrunning, kidnapping, amidst others.

Mr. Melaye had earlier been arraigned at a magistrates’ court in Abuja and was granted bail for N90 million.

The lawmaker was brought to court in a police ambulance at about 9:17 a.m. and was immediately stretchered into the court by policemen.

Before his arrival, heavily armed policemen had taken positions within and outside the court premises to forestall unforeseen circumstances.

The arrival of the senator in court attracted the attention of workers and others who came for transactions.

Other courts within the premises were also not sitting as at the time of this report.

Also, newsmen and others that had seated in court for hours were all asked to go out for security checks.

At the end, only few were allowed inside.

The senator had, before being brought to court, first been taken to the SARS headquarters near the NTA office in Lokoja.