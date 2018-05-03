Indigenous Oil Firm to Build Refinery in Edo State

The management of Tonwei Refinery Limited has concluded plans to build a conventional petroleum refinery in Siluko community of Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo state.

Mr. Osaro Aghedo, the Chief Press Secretary of the local government council, disclosed this in a statement made available on Thursday in Benin.

Mr. Aghedo said that the refinery, when completed, would refine 30,000 barrel of petroleum products per day in the first 12 months and 100,000 barrel per day in the next three years.

According to him, the Executive Chairman of the company, Mr. George Timi, led the management team to meet with the council chairman, Comrade Destiny Enabulele on the proposal.

He said that company’s management team also visited the elders and leaders of the community on the issue.

The chief press secretary said the Tonwei group, as well as the elders and leaders of the community, jointly visited the site for the proposed refinery Siluko riverside.

He quoted Mr. Timi as describing Ovia South-West local government area as most suitable site to build a refinery due to its proximity to the Siluko River.

Mr. Aghedo stated that the people assured the company’s chairman and his group of providing conducive atmosphere including security for the project to take off and thrive.

The company had on April 25, held a meeting with the council chairman during which it indicated interest to build a refinery in the area.

The team had earlier said that the project would generate 2000 direct jobs and 7000 indirect jobs