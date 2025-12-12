Cost Of 5kg Cooking Gas Rises To N8,081 In October — NBS Report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) climbed to N8,081.75 in October, up from the N6,395.82 recorded in September.

These figures, contained in the Bureau’s October edition of the “Cooking Gas Price Watch” released on Thursday in Abuja, represent a month-on-month price surge of 26.36 percent.

The NBS also reported a 16.86 percent year-on-year increase, reflecting a rise from the N6,915.69 average cost recorded in October 2024.

On a state-by-state breakdown, Borno posted the highest average price at N8,376.44, followed closely by Yobe at N8,357.98 and Ondo at N8,340.30.

Conversely, Bauchi recorded the lowest average price of N7,051.54, while Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states followed with N7,744.99 and N7,806.31, respectively.

Regional analysis showed that the North-West had the highest average retail cost for 5kg LPG at N8,188.55, with the North-Central region trailing slightly at N8,153.21. The South-South posted the lowest average price at N7,956.61.

The NBS report also highlighted significant increases in the price of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder, which rose from N16,155.09 in September to N18,636.77 in October — an increase of 15.36 percent month-on-month.

On a yearly basis, the average price for 12.5kg LPG rose by 11.37 percent from N16,734.55 recorded in October 2024.

Borno again ranked highest for the 12.5kg refill price at N19,391.57, followed by Yobe at N19,339.51 and Ondo at N19,289.65. Ebonyi recorded the lowest average at N17,610.88, with Akwa Ibom and Anambra following at N17,783.79.

Zonal analysis revealed that the North-East recorded the highest average price for a 12.5kg refill at N18,953.86, while the South-South posted the lowest rate at N18,207.65.

Prices have remained elevated since the PENGASSAN strike in September, which triggered a sharp rise from N1,100 per kg to as high as N1,800 per kg at several retail outlets.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, attributed the sharp increase to the industrial action at the Dangote Refinery, adding that maintenance activities at the Nigeria LNG Train 4 facility also contributed to the disruption.