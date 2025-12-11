PalmPay’s MD Chika Nwosu Calls For Deeper Financial Inclusion At CeBIH Annual Conference 2025

PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading digital banking platform, has renewed its commitment to deepening financial inclusion across the country. At the CeBIH Annual Conference 2025, themed “Reimagining Financial Inclusion through Cultural Shifts in Consumer Credit,” PalmPay’s Managing Director, Chika Nwosu, urged industry players to deepen financial inclusion by embracing community-aligned solutions and customer-centric innovations that can better serve Nigeria’s underserved and unbanked populations.

Speaking during a panel session titled “Social Inclusion, A Veritable Tool for Financial Inclusion,” Chika Nwosu joined other industry leaders to share insights on strengthening participation among women, rural dwellers, low-income earners, and other financially excluded groups.

Chika Nwosu highlighted PalmPay’s commitment to inclusive finance through its 500,000-strong agent network, which enables seamless cash-in/cash-out services for unbanked users across Nigeria. He also emphasised the importance of PalmPay’s USSD platform, 861#, which allows users with basic phones or limited internet access to perform essential financial transactions.

“Financial inclusion goes beyond access; it must be equitable and tailored to real-life needs,” Chika Nwosu said. He shared how PalmPay leverages behavioural insights to design impactful services, including affordable health insurance, reliable bill payments, merchant solutions, and automated savings features that support financial discipline among users.

L-R: Chika Reginald Nwosu, Managing Director, PalmPay; Tunde Ogundipe, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, E-Doc Online; Emezino Afigbe,Head, Gender Center for Excellence, Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA); Ronke Kuye, CeBIH Advisory Council; Dr. Badamasi Lawal, CEO National Social Investment Program; Uche Uzoebo, Chief Executive Officer, Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF); Dominic Wadongo, Chief Risk Officer, SmartCash Payment Service Bank, Nigeria, at the CeBIH Annual Conference on Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025.

The session further examined the role of grassroots agents and community touchpoints in driving last-mile adoption. Chika Nwosu noted that PalmPay’s widespread community presence continues to build trust and encourage excluded populations to embrace digital financial tools.

The session was moderated by Ronke Kuye of the CeBIH Advisory Council and featured representatives from E-Doc Online, SmartCash Payment Service Bank, SANEF, and EFINA.

PalmPay reaffirmed its commitment to driving accessible, secure, and inclusive financial services for all Nigerians.