PDP Confirms Passing Of Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally announced the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Oboraw-Harievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away on Thursday. Earlier reports of his collapse had created intense concern across the state before the party issued an official confirmation late Thursday night.

In a statement released by National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong, on behalf of the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee, the PDP described the development as a devastating loss.

The Bayelsa State government has yet to issue its own statement regarding the deputy governor’s passing.

The PDP described Ewhrudjakpo as a steadfast and loyal party figure whose demise had cast a shadow of grief across its national and state structures, particularly among members in Bayelsa.

The statement read in part:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received with deep shock the news of the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State and a trusted, faithful party man, His Excellency Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, who reportedly collapsed and died earlier today.”

The party praised the late deputy governor as a principled leader guided by conviction, integrity, and strong character — values he upheld consistently until his final moments.

It conveyed condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Ewhrudjakpo served as Deputy Governor under Governor Douye Diri from 2020 until his death. He was first selected as Diri’s running mate in the 2019 governorship election and was retained when they were reelected in 2023.

His absence during Governor Diri’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) had raised questions. At the time, Diri emphasised that he would not pressure the deputy governor to join him in the ruling party, noting that ongoing dialogue would continue.

Prior to his death, Ewhrudjakpo had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order restraining the Bayelsa State House of Assembly from pursuing an alleged impeachment plot linked to his refusal to defect from the PDP.