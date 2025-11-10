Comptroller Atuluku Records Over ₦33 Billion Revenue In Port Harcourt Area I For October

The Port Harcourt Area I Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has achieved a record-breaking revenue collection of ₦33.753 billion in October 2025, its highest monthly performance to date.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, 7 November 2025, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, Barilule Aanee. The figure represents a sharp increase from the ₦9.079 billion collected in the same month last year, indicating a significant leap in the Command’s revenue drive.

According to the statement, the Command has also exceeded its annual revenue target, collecting a total of ₦247.461 billion between January and October 2025, well above its target of ₦216 billion. The figure also surpasses the ₦164.080 billion realised during the corresponding period in 2024.

The statement reveals that the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, attributed the outstanding performance to the reforms introduced by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi. She particularly highlighted the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System, known as B’Odogwu, and the Service’s renewed focus on compliance, transparency, and stakeholder engagement.

Comptroller Atuluku noted that the Command had strengthened its enforcement and monitoring mechanisms, resulting in reduced leakages and more consistent revenue outcomes. She commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and urged them to sustain the momentum.

The CAC also acknowledged the support of terminal operators, freight forwarders, and partner security agencies, describing their cooperation as vital to the Command’s success. She reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to aligning its operations with national economic goals while promoting efficient trade facilitation.

Comptroller Atuluku further assured that the Command would continue to enhance intelligence-driven operations and adopt modern strategies to ensure sustained revenue growth and improved service delivery.