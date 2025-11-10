UN Deputy Secretary-General Urges Baze Graduates To Pursue Life With Purpose, Courage

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed, has urged graduates of Baze University to embrace purpose, courage and service in their next phase of life, encouraging them to deploy their education toward solving real-world challenges and improving society.

Mohammed delivered the message in a video address during the institution’s 12th convocation ceremony held on Saturday, 8 November, at the university’s main campus in Abuja. The event drew prominent dignitaries, including Sierra Leone’s President and ECOWAS Chairman, Julius Maada Bio, and Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.

“Your motto, Learn to Live, is powerful,” Mohammed said. “Learning is not just about passing exams; it’s about preparing to live with purpose, courage and compassion.”

This year’s convocation was a major milestone for the private institution, which graduated its first set of PhD students. In total, 972 degrees were conferred across undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels.

Delivering the convocation lecture, President Bio commended Baze University for promoting an education model that combines academic excellence with social responsibility. In recognition of his role in advancing education and leadership, the university named its postgraduate school the Julius Maada Bio Postgraduate School.

The Chancellor and Founder, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, PhD, also conferred an honorary doctorate on Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The award was received on his behalf by Senegal’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Nicolas Auguste Nyouky.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jamila Shu’ara, congratulated the graduating class and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing critical thinking, innovation and globally competitive scholarship.

Outstanding performers were also recognised. Mustapha Habib, of the Department of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, emerged as overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 3.93 (4.0 scale). Two master’s students — Simon Efosa Ebhojaiye (LL.M) and Loveth Abiere Ugele (M.Sc International Relations and Diplomacy) — received the award for academic excellence after posting a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

Established in 2011, Baze University has continued to expand within Nigeria’s higher education landscape. The institution says it is committed to providing university training to British standards at a fraction of the cost of studying abroad, and currently operates 12 faculties spanning health sciences, engineering, law, management, the natural sciences and postgraduate studies.