Commonwealth Games: Nigeria Suffers Defeat, Crashes out in Men’s Boxing.

Nigerian boxer, Adeola Soyoye has crashed out of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after losing to Papua New Guinea’s Thadius Katua in the men’s boxing event on Thursday.

Fighting in the round of 32 in the men’s lightweight category (60kg), Soyoye lost on points with the final decision of 3-1 going to Katua.

Katua dominated round one 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9.

Soyoye took round two with a score card of 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, 8-10 and 9-10.

And in the third and final round, Katua edged it 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, 10-9 and 10-9.

Another Nigerian boxer Osita Umeh will also be in action on Thursday against India’s Manoj Kumar in round of 32 of the men’s welterweight (69kg).